1/1
ETHEL J. (MORSE) YARGER
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ETHEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel J. Yarger, 91, of Clearfield passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Ridgeview Elder Care.

She was born on April 26, 1929 in Utahville RD, the daughter of the late Richard and Elizabeth (Dawson) Morse.

Retired, Ethel worked as an LPN for Mt. Laurel Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Senior Citizens, RSVP and did volunteer work at the Area Agency on Aging.

Ethel is survived by her four children, Bill Wilson and his wife Kathy of Wheatland, Wyo., Darlene Demi and her husband Jim of Myrtle Beach, S.C., John Wilson of Clearfield, and Susan Elensky and her husband Roger of Curwensville; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Carol Hartfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Lee Yarger; five brothers, Lester, Charles, Roy, Richard, Tom Morse; and three sisters, Rose, Elizabeth and Faye.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Please practice COVID-19 safety recommendations.

Funeral services will be private with the Rev. Mark Brower officiating.

Burial will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.

Online remembrances can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved