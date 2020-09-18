Ethel J. Yarger, 91, of Clearfield passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Ridgeview Elder Care.
She was born on April 26, 1929 in Utahville RD, the daughter of the late Richard and Elizabeth (Dawson) Morse.
Retired, Ethel worked as an LPN for Mt. Laurel Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Senior Citizens, RSVP and did volunteer work at the Area Agency on Aging.
Ethel is survived by her four children, Bill Wilson and his wife Kathy of Wheatland, Wyo., Darlene Demi and her husband Jim of Myrtle Beach, S.C., John Wilson of Clearfield, and Susan Elensky and her husband Roger of Curwensville; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Carol Hartfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Lee Yarger; five brothers, Lester, Charles, Roy, Richard, Tom Morse; and three sisters, Rose, Elizabeth and Faye.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
Please practice COVID-19 safety recommendations.
Funeral services will be private with the Rev. Mark Brower officiating.
Burial will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Online remembrances can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.