ETHEL L. (CRAIN) HARSOMCHUCK
1931 - 2020
OSCEOLA MILLS - Ethel L. Harsomchuck, 88, of Osceola Mills, died on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at the Valley View Retirement Community in Belleville.

Born on Dec. 17, 1931 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late George and Ethel (Gilbert) Crain.

She married Wasil Harsomchuck on March 13, 1954 in Osceola Mills; he preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2000.

She was a member of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Osceola Mills, and was a member of the Altar Guild of the church.

Ethel was a homemaker and a 1949 graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Alice Baney and Margaret Keith; three brothers, Richard Crain, William Crain and George Crain; and one grandson, Richard Harsomchuck.

She is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Clarke and her husband Geoffrey of New Cumberland, Susan Wilkes and her husband Kim of Belleville, and Julie Lockwood and her husband Jan of Boerne, Texas; three sons, John B. Harsomchuck and his wife Teresa of East Berlin, Guy D. Harsomchuck and his wife Robin of Allport, and David A. Harsomchuck and his wife Sonya of Osceola Mills; two sisters, Patricia Junker of Spring Hill, Fla. and Rosemary Gathagan and her husband Ronald of Houtzdale. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Crystal Wilkes, Michelle Kovatch, Bobby Calhoun, Carrie Leeper, Cody Harsomchuck and Emily Harsomchuck; and four great-grandchildren, Jonathan Kovach, Madison Kovatch, Sawyer Calhoun and Braxton Harsomchuck.

A Burial Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Osceola Mills, with Archmandrite Jacob Piruta officiating.

Burial will be at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.

Panikhida will be on Friday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mary's Altar Guild, P.O. Box 133, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
