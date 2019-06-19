Home

Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
View Map
More Obituaries for Ethel Deardorff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel V (Baughman) Deardorff


1917 - 2019
Ethel V (Baughman) Deardorff Obituary
ETHEL V. DEARDORFF

PHILIPSBURG - Ethel V. (Baughman) Deardorff, 102, formerly of Philipsburg, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Mountain Laurel Health & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

Ethel was born on April 26, 1917, in Sanborn, RD Houtzdale, a daughter of the late Clark W. and Lydia J. (Anderson) Baughman.

Ethel was a graduate of the former Woodward High School, RD Houtzdale. She was also a graduate of the Thompson Business School, York.

She was employed as a secretary for Westinghouse Electric, Baltimore, Md.; and retired after 26.5 years of service.

Ethel was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Philipsburg.

She was married on March 3, 1956, in Maryland, to John W. Deardorff, who preceded her in death in August 1976.

She was also preceded in death by one son, William L. Davis; four sisters, Mabel Swistock, Velma Good, Doris Jane Baughman and Anna M. Haines; one brother, Warren "Skiff" Baughman; and one stepdaughter, Dolores Deardorff, in addition to her parents and husband.

She is survived by a grandson, Randy W. Davis of Berkley Springs, W. Va.; two great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one step-granddaughter, Dimple Thomas of Berkley Springs; one daughter-in-law, Jean Davis of Berkley Springs; and numerous other extended family members.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Galen Baughman officiating.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Interment will be at Baughman Cemetery, (Sanborn) RD Houtzdale.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ethel's memory to Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, or to the Sanborn Grange 2016, c/o Lorraine Bauman, 153 Akita Dr., Houtzdale, PA 16651.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from June 19 to June 20, 2019
