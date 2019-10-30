|
|
PHILIPSBURG - Eugene R. "Gene" Genna, 72, of (Black Moshannon) RD Philipsburg, died Oct. 28, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Gene was born in Vineland, N.J., on June 17, 1947, a son of Simone and Lillian (Cherniak) Genna, both of whom preceded him in death.
Gene was married on June 21, 1969, in Pittsburgh, to the former Kathrine "Pinky" Gilcher, who survives at home.
He is also survived by three sons, Simone Genna and his wife Leslie of Sunnyvale, Calif., Jakob Genna and Heather Halsey of Philipsburg, and Geoffry Genna and his wife Sherley of Woodbridge, Va.; six granddaughters, Ilianna, Evelyn, Skyler, Rowan, Makayla and Kamaris Genna; three brothers, George Genna and his wife Caroline of Vineland, N.J., Thomas Genna and his wife Patricia of Barnegat Township, N.J. and Simone Genna and his wife Jennifer of West Grove; and numerous other extended family members.
Gene was a graduate of Delsea Regional High School, Vineland, N.J.; and a 1969 graduate of Penn State University. Gene was an accomplished wrestler throughout both his high school and collegiate careers.
After graduation from Penn State, Gene served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era from December 1969 until his discharge in July 1972. His assignments included serving with the USS John Marshall as the supply officer.
Gene and his wife moved to Philipsburg in 1972. He was the owner and operator of Genna Distributing Company.
Gene was preceded in death by a sister, Irene McNally; and a brother, Edward Genna, in addition to his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Gene on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Gearhartville Sportsmen's Club, 36 Blue Spruce Rd., (Gearhartville) Philipsburg.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made in Gene's memory to the Moshannon Valley YMCA, P.O. Box 426, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019