COALPORT - Eugene "Moe" Willett, 73, of Coalport, died Dec. 3, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
Born Sept. 16, 1946 in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Wilfred and Jennie (Brown) Willett.
Moe was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Wilt; sisters, Shirley and Delores; and brother, Robert.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, the former Bonnie Kashtock, whom he married Sept. 13, 1968 in Pittsburgh; a son, Eugene "Pork" (Dawn) of Duncansville; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, William (Diane) of Pittsburgh; and a sister, Elizabeth of Pittsburgh; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Moe enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and fishing. He worked as a mechanic for Quick Fill of Kylertown and retired in 2012.
At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to a in Moe's memory.
