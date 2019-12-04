Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
Eugene "Moe" Willett


1946 - 2019
Eugene "Moe" Willett Obituary
COALPORT - Eugene "Moe" Willett, 73, of Coalport, died Dec. 3, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.

Born Sept. 16, 1946 in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late Wilfred and Jennie (Brown) Willett.

Moe was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim Wilt; sisters, Shirley and Delores; and brother, Robert.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, the former Bonnie Kashtock, whom he married Sept. 13, 1968 in Pittsburgh; a son, Eugene "Pork" (Dawn) of Duncansville; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, William (Diane) of Pittsburgh; and a sister, Elizabeth of Pittsburgh; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Moe enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and fishing. He worked as a mechanic for Quick Fill of Kylertown and retired in 2012.

At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to a in Moe's memory.

Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport. www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com
Published in The Progress from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
