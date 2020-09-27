CURWENSVILLE - Eva Mae DuFour, 84, of Curwensville, passed away Friday morning, Sept. 25, 2020 at her residence after a lengthy illness.
Born April 6, 1936 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of Dorsey and Rhoda (Peters) Neeper.
She had first worked for the City Drug Store of Curwensville, then worked for the former Sheertex Silk Mill in Curwensville and then returned to the City Drug Store from where she retired.
She was a member of the Curwensville First Baptist Church and was a 1955 graduate of Curwensville High School.
On Oct. 13, 1956 in Curwensville, she wed Robert Glenn DuFour who preceded her in death on Oct. 10, 2012. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Leota Johns; two brothers, Blair and Allen Neeper; and a granddaughter, Kristi Ann Best.
Surviving are four children, Linda S. Best and husband Tom of Grampian, William J. DuFour and wife Darlene and Kathy L. Spaid and husband Charles both of Curwensville, and Robert G. DuFour and his significant other Marjann of Glen Richey; ten grandchildren, Brandon Best and wife Lindsey, Tyler Best and significant other Heidi Ogden, Jerek Best, Jason DuFour and wife Nicki, Jessica DuFour and significant other Ton Crain, Billie Jean DuFour, Eric Bloom and wife Andrea, Corey Bloom and wife Jenna, Bryan DuFour and wife Nicole, and Kodie DuFour.
Also surviving are two step-grandchildren, Stephanie and Corey Clark; 18 great grandchildren; and seven siblings, Oscar Neeper and wife Shirley, LeRoy Neeper and wife Nancy, Doylin Neeper, Wayne Neeper and wife Patricia and Wilbur Neeper and wife Jeannie all of Curwensville, Beulah McDonald and husband John of Grampian, and Marion Shimmel of Carlisle.
There will be no public visitation and private services will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Daniel Osterhout officiating.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery of Curwensville.
The family suggests contributions be made to either the American Cancer Society
, R108 N Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or the Curwensville Public Library, 601 Beech St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
