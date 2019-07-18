|
|
FRENCHVILLE - EveAnn Picard, 79, of Frenchville passed away at Penn Highlands DuBois on July 17, 2019.
Born Dec. 12, 1939 she was the daughter of George and Eva (Brough) Snedden.
On June 10, 1961 she wed Gabriel "Giz" Picard, who preceded her in death on May 5, 1991.
She is survived by her daughters, Denise Plubell of Frenchville and Dawn McNeil (James) of Hermitage; granddaughters, Lacey Carfley (Delvin), Leanna Starr (Shawn), and Grace McNeil; and great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Sarah Carfley, and Gavin and Kaiah Starr.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Zelda Carlson, Mildred "Sitter" Dingey, Haroldeen Pearce and an infant sister.
Per EveAnn's wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Funeral Director Robert Reed is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from July 18 to July 19, 2019