Evelyn A. Couteret, 92, of Clearfield died on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born on April 27, 1928 in Pottersdale, a daughter of the late Homer and Mildred (Handley) Stroup.
Evelyn enjoyed selling and collecting items from the flea market.
She worked at Piper Aircraft for 10 years.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Couteret on Oct. 27, 1972 and whom she wed June 12, 1944. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Aleen Couteret.
Honoring Evelyn's wishes, there will be no public services.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from May 17 to May 18, 2020.