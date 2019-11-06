|
Evelyn B. Natoli, 85, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1934 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Edward Miles and Elizabeth (Graham) Bock.
Evelyn was valedictorian of the class of 1951 of the Morris Township High School.
She had been employed by the Pennsylvania State Employment Service for five years; was a stay-at-home mother for 17 years to raise her five children (along with her husband, Joseph) and later, with the Department of Public Welfare for 20 years, where she was an administrative assistant to the executive director.
On May 12, 1956, Evelyn wed Joseph T. Natoli and they have resided in Clearfield since that time. She transferred her membership from the Centre Hill Methodist Church to the Trinity United Methodist Church in 1956, and has been a member of the senior choir at that church for 61 years. She has also served on the administrative board, serving as a secretary for a time, and had been a member of the worship committee there.
She was a member of the board of the Clearfield Community Concert Association for many years and the publicity chairman there for a time; on the board of directors of the Salvation Army; was a former member of the Clearfield Choral Society; belonged to the Old Town Players; and was a volunteer for the March of Dimes for many years and until her death. She also volunteered with the St. Francis School cafeteria. She was an eight gallon Red Cross blood donor.
Evelyn was a loving, giving and compassionate person all her life. She gave freely of her time to the care and needs of her family, as well as others. She was an avid reader; she loved music, cooking and baking, crossword puzzles, corresponding, playing the piano and sending greeting cards.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph, of Clearfield; five children, Elizabeth Barton and husband David of State College; Margaret Hall of Clearfield, Joseph Natoli and wife Nicole of Mechanicsburg, Edward Natoli and wife Lorie of Clearfield, and James Natoli and wife Jennifer of Clearfield; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, William Bock and wife Ruthie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Esther and Rosemary Bock.
Funeral services will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield, on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor T.J. McCabe and Dr. Fred Ralston co-officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Monday from 3-7 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, PA, 16830; the St. Francis Endowment Fund, 212 South Second St., Clearfield; or to the .
Published in The Progress from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019