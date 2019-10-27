Home

Evelyn (Traveny) Janocko


1934 - 2019
Evelyn (Traveny) Janocko Obituary
MORANN - Evelyn Janocko, 84, of Morann, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehab, Clearfield.

Born on April 11, 1934 in Coalport, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Annabelle (Irwin) Traveny.

She was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ramey, where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Victoria 646.

On Oct. 10, 1953, she married John J. Janocko in St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ramey. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2019.

Evelyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas (Melissa) Janocko of Houtzdale, Timothy (Trina) Janocko of Clearfield; four grandchildren, Mallory (Antonio Joseph) Bellanger, Jonathan Janocko, Andrew (Natalie) Janocko, and Annie (Alex) Weaver; a sister, Eileen Shaffer of Bellview, Ohio; and an aunt, Ruth Reiter of Philipsburg.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Traveny.

Friends will be received Tuesday 2-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9-9:30 a.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.

Parastas will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. Rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be held in St. Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church Wednesday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Fr. James Davidson will officiate.

Interment will follow at St. Mary Ukrainian Cemetery, Ramey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, P.O. Box 205, Ramey, PA 16671.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
