Evelyn L. Saudarg


1930 - 2019
Evelyn L. Saudarg Obituary
HYDE - Evelyn L. Saudarg, 89, of Hyde died on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.

She was born on Nov. 9, 1930 in Woodland, a daughter of the late Morris and Sarah (Dixon) Maines.

Mrs. Saudarg was a homemaker and enjoyed caring for her family. In her free time she loved to crochet.

She was a member of the Pennsylvania Association for the Blind and the Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, Clearfield.

She is survived by five children and spouses, Leroy Maines of Clearfield, William Saudarg Jr. of Delaware, and David Saudarg of South Carolina; Charles Saudarg of Georgia, and Viola William of Colorado; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a sister, Martha Kougher of Kentucky.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Saudarg Sr. on May 15, 1988 and whom she wed Jan. 8, 1955 in Philadelphia. She was also preceded in death by a son, Frank Saudarg Sr.; a daughter, Evelyn Zortman; a grandson, Frank Saudarg Jr.; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Belinda officiating.

Interment will follow at the Bradford Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Pennsylvania Association for the Blind, 555 Gettysburg Pike A300, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019
