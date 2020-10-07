KYLERTOWN - Evelyn Rose Pedmo, 87, of Kylertown, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Windy Hill Village of Presbyterian Homes, Philipsburg.
Born Oct. 9, 1932 in Grassflat, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Rosalie (Kolesar) Hudish.
On Feb. 14, 1961 she married Joseph A. Pedmo who survives at home.
Also surviving are her sons, Randy Pedmo, Kylertown; Rodney Pedmo, Allport; her grandchildren, Danielle Parks and husband Kody; Ryen Silvestri and husband Ian, Brandi Pedmo and companion Rick McGivney and Taylor Pedmo; her great-grandchildren, Kady, Kimber, Kylee Parks, Emma and Carson Silvestri, Allaina McGivney; her siblings, Gary Hudish and wife JoAnn, Craig, OH; Dorothy Mae Wheater and husband Charles, Sagamore Hills, OH; Lorraine E. Caron and husband Ronald, Lexington, KY and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded by a grandson, Benjamin Pedmo; daughter-in-law, Leona Pedmo; an infant brother, Elwood Hudish; brothers, Ronald Hudish, John "Jerry" Hudish and sister, Sharon Kirkpatrick.
Evelyn was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lanse. She grew up on the family farm near Grassflat and spent her early years working on the farm. She was a graduate of the former Cooper Twp. High School, Lanse. She had worked at the former General Cigar Factory, Philipsburg for a few years then she attended the Pittsburgh Beauty School where she received her beautician license which led to her starting her own shop in her home for nearly 30 years. She enjoyed traveling and saw a number of foreign countries of which Ireland and Alaska she enjoyed the most.
She was a generous person and loving mother that loved her Lord. Her values were old school and lived at a time when a friend was a friend and neighbors loved one another. She will be missed by many.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Home, Morrisdale.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Vicki Beilfuss officiating. She will be laid to rest in Grassflat-Lanse Lutheran Cemetery, Lanse.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, American Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17; Chicago IL 60601.