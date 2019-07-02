WHISPERING PINES, N.C. - Fahy William "Twig" McDonald, 80, of Whispering Pines, N.C. and formerly of Curwensville, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospice House in Pinehurst, N.C.



Born Aug. 5, 1938 in Grampian, he was the son of Fahy C. and Frances (Thorp) McDonald. He was a graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor's degree in forestry in 1960.



From 1960 through 1964, he worked as a forester in eastern Kentucky. From 1965 through 1969, he operated the Thomas Brothers Coal Company in Grampian.



In 1970, he started his own company, McDonald Land and Mining Company, and then in 1977 he purchased the Thomas Brothers Coal Co. and operated both operations until 1996, when he retired.



He was United Methodist by Faith.



He was a member of the Southern Pines VFW Post 7318 and was a former member of the Curwensville American Legion Post 505 in Curwensville. Twig enjoyed woodworking, playing golf and music. He had his own Bluegrass band, "The Barbed-Wire Choir" for many years.



He is survived by his wife, the former Stella Redmond of Whispering Pines; his children, Michael McDonald and wife Brenda and Cindy Bloom, all of Curwensville; and two grandchildren, Travis McDonald and wife Jessica of Bellefonte and Brandon McDonald of Curwensville; and a great-grandchild, Mia McDonald.



In addition, he is survived by a step-grandson, Trinity Brown; three stepchildren, Victor Brown of Florida, Jack Dare Brown Jr. of Wilmington, N.C., and Pamela Brown of Carthage, N.C.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cathy McDonald; a son, Mark McDonald; a grandson, Sean McDonald; a sister, Jeanine Thomas; and a stepson, Clifford Brown.



Funeral Services for Twig McDonald will be held in the community building at the Grampian Park on Sunday, June 7, 2019 at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Douglas Turner officiating.



Friend will be received at the park from 1:30 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Progress from July 2 to July 3, 2019