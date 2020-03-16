|
HYDE - Fawn L. Wallace, 55, of Hyde, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Ms. Wallace was born June 22, 1964 in Philipsburg, the daughter of Emery L. and Mary Ann (Bayer) Swoope of Woodland.
She was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School, class of 1982.
Ms. Wallace worked as a custodian for Clearfield Area High School and had been a driver for Fullington School Bus.
She was Pentecostal by faith.
Fawn is survived by her parents; two daughters, Shannon A. Swoope of Hyde and Cassandra D. Wallace of Woodland; two granddaughters, Mia N. Parks and McKenzie R. Harris; four siblings, Duane L. Swoope of Woodland, Tammy L. Swoope of Curwensville, John P. Swoope and Amy K. Rummings both of Clearfield and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her half-brother, Ned Swanson, Jr.
There will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the .
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020