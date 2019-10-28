|
ASHTABULA, Ohio - Filomena Antonietta Hipps, 82, known too many as "FeFe" passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2019 with her loving family at her side.
FeFe was born on Dec. 18, 1936, in Libya, Africa, where she met the love of her life, Barton Hipps, formerly of Mahaffey. They were married 56 years before he passed in 2014. Now they will be together forever holding hands.
FeFe was admired and loved by all. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and neighbor. She was a proud, strong, Italian woman who loved to tell stories about her life in Libya.
Throughout her life FeFe was a doting wife and mother. She took pride in being a homemaker for her family and elaborately decorating her home for all of the holidays.
FeFe leaves behind ten children, who will forever remember her fighting spirit; Walter Hipps of Ashtabula, Richard (Jo Ellen) Hipps of North Kingsville, Steven Hipps also of Ashtabula, Della (Mike) White of Monroe Township, Billy Hipps of Austinburg, Mike (Nora) Hipps of Texas, Keith (Susan) Hipps, Delores Hipps both of Ashtabula, Vanessa (Jeff) Wright of Colorado and Christina (Jimmy) Hipps also of Ashtabula; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her beloved canine companion, Rosie, who will miss her greatly.
Funeral Services will be held at Noon on Oct. 31, 2019 at the Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 West Prospect Rd., Ashtabula, Ohio.
Burial will be at Kellogsville Cemetery, Monroe Township.
Calling hours will be observed from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 West Prospect Rd., Ashtabula, Ohio.
If desired, friends may make contributions to St. Jude's Hospital for Children, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.
Zaback-Williams-Ducro Funeral Home, 500 West Prospect Rd., Ashtabula, is assisting the family.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019