FLORA A. (HOLLINSWORTH) BUTLER
1934 - 2020
Flora A. Butler, 86, of Clearfield died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

She was born on Aug. 25, 1934 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., a daughter of the late John and Marian (Cameron) Hollinsworth.

Mrs. Butler was employed at Kent's Sportswear before opening her own beauty salon, 'Flo's Beauty Shop' on the west side of Clearfield. She was also very gifted at sewing and crafting and a member of West Side United Methodist Church, Clearfield.

She is survived by five children, Lynne A. Butler and significant other John Fales of California, Allen M. Butler Jr. and wife Jackie of Clearfield, Grant H. Butler and wife Lynne of California, Leslie B. Nevarez and husband Edward of California, and Scott C. Butler of Oklahoma; six grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Lawrence Hollinsworth and wife Barbara of Washington and Bruce Hollinsworth and wife Judy of Nevada.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen M. Butler Sr. in 1989; and a brother, Raymond Hollinsworth.

In honor of Mrs. Butler's wishes, there will be no public services.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc., 610 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville, PA, 16833.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
