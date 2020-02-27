|
|
MORRISDALE - Flora "Debra" Lamb, 52, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Aug. 6, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Lottie (Martel) Sypin Deyarmin.
On Dec. 7, 2007 in Kylertown, she weds Thomas J. Lamb, III who survives at home.
Also surviving is a son, Jesse (Agatha) Lamb, Woodland; her grandchildren, Thomas J. Lamb IV, Woodland, Roni Ducket, Clearfield, Elena English and Brooke English, Woodland; and a great-grandson, Parker Pritchard, Clearfield; her siblings, Pauline (Raymond) Prinkey, Allport, Harry Brown, Allport, Lottie (David) Lamb, Philipsburg, William (Marie) Sypin, Hawk Run; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents an infant sister, Ceclia Deyarmin.
She was a Certified Nursing Assistant. She loved spending time with her family, playing bingo, fishing and riding the side by side with her husband, in the mountains.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Aaron Rowles officiating.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, c/o Flora "Debra" Lamb account, P.O. Box 238, 171 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale, PA 16858.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020