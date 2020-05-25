CURWENSVILLE - Flora Mae (Filomena) Spinelli, 94, from Curwensville, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020.
Born April 5, 1926 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of Paul and Rose (Pistilli) Maloni.
Flora worked at the Curwensville State Bank for 44 years, starting as a cashier and moved up to become a bank officer. She loved her work and won many awards for her service. She made the cover of National Independent Magazine and was given the title of Community Banker of the Year.
She was married for 69 wonderful years to Joe Spinelli, her best friend. They did everything together and loved to golf and play in couples' tournaments.
Flora was a Curwensville High graduate and a member of the St. Timothy's Catholic Church where she and Joe enjoyed participating in many church functions and made many good friends there. After Joe and her son Larry passed away in 2016, the group from Graystone in Clearfield welcomed Flora with open arms and for the next two years, she enjoyed the companionship of her golfing buddies and played card games, which helped ease her pain of losing half of her family. For the last two years, she stayed with her son and daughter-in-law and other family members. She was loved and will be missed by family and friends.
Flora is survived by her children, Ronald (Ellen) of Boalsburg and Joseph Spinelli II of State College. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason (Aimee) of Broomfield, Colo. and Dana (Eddie) Agostinelli of Boalsburg; and her great grandchildren, Cecilia and Franco of Broomfield, Colo.
Flora was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Spinelli; and her son, Lawrence Spinelli, who lived in Hawaii. She will be laid to rest with her best friend at Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.
In honor of Flora's wishes, there will be no public services observed.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from May 25 to May 26, 2020.