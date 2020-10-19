1/
FLORENCE E. (LONG) HAMER
1927 - 2020
PHILPSBURG - Florence E. Hamer, 92, of Eagle Valley Personal Care Home, Milesburg, and formerly of Philipsburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Nov. 29, 1927 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Edward Theodore Long Sr. and Mary Evelyn (Burton) Long.

Florence was a graduate of the former Philipsburg High School and the Altoona Beauty School. She was the owner of Florence Hamer's Beauty Shop. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Philipsburg and enjoyed singing and crocheting.

On Feb. 4, 1948 in Philipsburg, she married Harold Hamer. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2007.

Florence is survived by a brother, Duane Long and his wife Jane of Gearhartville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward T. Long Jr.; and two sisters, Doris A. Crain and Genevieve M. Kennedy.

A funeral service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Christine Roe officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the hour of service.

Florence will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
