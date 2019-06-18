WINBURNE - Florence I. Barger, 74, of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019, at her residence.



Born March 28, 1945 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Maxine (Buzzell) Myers.



On March 20, 1965, Newfane, N.Y., she wed Thomas Barger who survives at home.



Surviving are her children, Ellen Schmidt and husband Chris of Waterbury, Conn., Karen Rager and husband Joe of Winburne, Thomas Barger of Philipsburg, Jeffrey Barger and wife Paula of Tonawanda, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; her siblings, Jim Myers of Niagara Falls, N.Y., Bill Myers of Bigler, Dorothy Myers of Philipsburg and Cathy Conklin of Philipsburg.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings.



Mrs. Barger was a homemaker.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, June 19, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.



Funeral services will be held at the funeral home chapel on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Earl R. Shawley officiating.



She will be laid to rest at Bradford Cemetery, Woodland. Published in The Progress from June 18 to June 19, 2019