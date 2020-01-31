|
Florence Shrock "Flossie" Rogers, 94, of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 29, 2020 at Mt. Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
Flossie was born May 1, 1925 in Ramey, the daughter of John and Leah (Croyle) Shrock.
She was a 1943 graduate of Clearfield High School and a long-standing member of their class reunion committee. Her many hobbies included growing and drying flowers for craft projects, Round and Square dancing with her husband, Henry, playing pinochle with her lady friends and gardening.
She is survived by her children, Greg Rogers and Lisa of Florida, Dan Rogers and Teresa of Bellefonte, Susy (Rogers) Libert and Frank of NJ, and Hank (Henry) Rogers and Carol of Lebanon; and one brother, John Shrock and Ann of GA.
She was the loving "Grammy" to Jodi Maya, Amy Webb, Leah Rohena, Seth Rogers, Steve Libert and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Rogers Jr., in 1986; her granddaughter, Jody Maya; and recently her daughter, Martena (Tena) Rogers.
Also preceding her were her brothers; Robert, Thomas, James; and sisters, Emma and Alta.
A memorial service will be held at the Westside United Methodist Church in Clearfield on April 25, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Flossie's name can donate to: CAST (Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc.), 112 E Locust St., P.O. Box 613, Clearfield, PA 16830.
