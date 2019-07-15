Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd C. Burgess


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd C. Burgess Obituary
Floyd C. Burgess, 51, of Clearfield died on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

He was born on Dec. 11, 1967 in Ephrata, a son of the late Kenneth and Laura (Richards) Burgess.

Floyd enjoyed delivering pizzas throughout the Clearfield and Curwensville areas.

He is survived by his aunt, Linda Brown of Downingtown; and four cousins.

According to Floyd's wishes, there will be no public services.

Memorial contributions be made to Curwensville Christian Church, 700 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from July 15 to July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now