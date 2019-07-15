|
|
Floyd C. Burgess, 51, of Clearfield died on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1967 in Ephrata, a son of the late Kenneth and Laura (Richards) Burgess.
Floyd enjoyed delivering pizzas throughout the Clearfield and Curwensville areas.
He is survived by his aunt, Linda Brown of Downingtown; and four cousins.
According to Floyd's wishes, there will be no public services.
Memorial contributions be made to Curwensville Christian Church, 700 State St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from July 15 to July 16, 2019