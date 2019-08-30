Home

Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc
91 Rose St
Irvona, PA 16656
(814) 672-3700
Floyd Miles


1929 - 2019
COALPORT - Floyd Miles, 90, of Coalport (Rosebud), died Aug. 29, 2019 in UPMC Altoona.

He was born March 21, 1929 in Irvona, the son of John Miles and Ester Neidimyer.

He was a member of Irvona CM & A Church.

He was a Veteran of the Korean War, serving as a Sgt. of 469 Aviation Engineer Battalion U.S. Army/Air Force.

Floyd worked for Swank Refractory and TYK of Irvona as a offbearer for 43 years.

Surviving are his wife Naomi (McGarvey) Miles, who he married May 27, 1960; siblings, Twila Smyers, John (Junior) Miles, Luella Desmett, Vivian Michaels, Roger Miles, Dona Gilham, Jerry Miles; children, Kevin (Judy) Miles of Glen Hope, Brenda (John) Gallaher of Irvona, Wendy Miles of York, Andrea Miles of State College; grandchildren, Kilee Keith, Lucas Miles, Joel Miles, Sami (Gallaher) Becker, Savanna (Gallaher) Williams, Maddison Gallaher; and several great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents; siblings, George, Melvin (Bud), Florene Pitcock and Betty Morris.

his hobbies included bird watching, hunting, writing and listening to music.

At the request of Floyd, there will be no viewing.

Donations my be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
