|
|
MAHAFFEY - Floyd T. Pierce, 92, of Mahaffey, passed away Feb. 16, 2020 at Rebekah Manor of Northern Cambria.
He was born July 2, 1927 in Westover, to Raymond and Helen (Yingling) Pierce.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Carol Ann (Pierce) Ross and son-in-law Ray Ross; a sister, Mary E. (Pierce) Michael; brother-in-law, Thomas J. Michael.
He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Florence L. (Faught) Pierce; daughters, Norma, married to Ronald Stabley of Northern Cambria, and Sally, married to Edward Westover of LaJose; three nieces; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Floyd retired in1989 as a heavy equipment operator from Burnside Township. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family. He will be missed by many. The family expresses thanks to the caring and compassionate caregivers at Rebekah Manor of Northern Cambria.
Friends will be received from on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Waldron Funeral Home, 831 Market St., Mahaffey.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Waldron Funeral Home, Mahaffey.
Burial will take place at Harmony Cemetery.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020