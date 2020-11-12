ATLANTA, Ga. - Forest Ronald "Forrie" Lamb died peacefully on Nov. 7, 2020 in Atlanta, Ga. at the age of 78.
He was born to Thomas J. Lamb Sr. and Helen Irene (Miller) Lamb of Philipsburg, on Nov. 12, 1941. He was a graduate of Philipsburg Osceola High School in 1959 and moved to the Bethlehem area where he worked at the Bethlehem Steel until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald Lamb; sister, Lucretia M. Dilling, sister-in-law, Virginia Lamb; and brothers-in-law, Harold Laich and William Hurley.
He is survived by his long-time partner, Elaine Shellock of Allentown; daughters, Christine Moze (Darragh) of Atlanta, Ga. and Jennifer Lamb (David Kersnar) of Stillwater, Okla.; grandchildren, Elijah Boettcher and Isabella Moze. His surviving siblings include Ramona Laich of Munson, Shirley Hurley of Morrisdale, Thomas J. Lamb Jr. of Martinsburg, Lucinda Lamb of Altoona, Karen Webb of Rapid City, S.D., David Lamb of Roaring Spring, and Richard Lamb of Spotsylvania, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Forest will be cremated, and a memorial will be scheduled for a later date.
Fischer Funeral Care, 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta (Chamble), Ga. is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Forest Lamb to the Dementia Society of America
by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901; or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.