MADERA - Frances A. Kitko, 76, of Madera, passed away on June 29, 2019 at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital.



She was born on July 28, 1942 in Detroit, Mich., to Victor and Sophie (Ballock) Gulbernat.



Frances was a 1960 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School. On June 29, 1963, she married Thomas J. Kitko in St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church. He survives at home.



She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She was a Girl Scout Leader for a Brownie troop, a 4-H leader of Countryside 4-H Club, Madera and Glen Hope. She also was a member of the Madera Moose Ladies Auxillary, and she was an Avon representative for 28 years.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by six daughters, Vickie "Greg" Kokoskie of Alabama, Valerie (Jay) Horton of Texas, Peggy (Tim) Smith of York, Amy (Tim) of York, Emilee (Mark) Tomko of York, and Susan Kitko (Jason Dullen) of Houtzdale; two sisters, Mary Halfpenny of Ohio, and Patricia Goldman of Texas; four grandchildren, William Horton, Isabelle Bortner, Gabriella Smith, and Zachary Bortner.



Family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Friday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey. Vigil service will be Thursday at 5 p.m.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Parish, Houtzdale, with the Rev. Fr. Zab Amar as celebrant.



Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Madera.



Condolences may be sent to www.kruise-spewock.com. Published in The Progress from June 30 to July 1, 2019