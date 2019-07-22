Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Eisenhauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Edith (Lupton) Eisenhauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Edith (Lupton) Eisenhauer Obituary
STATE COLLEGE - Frances Edith Eisenhauer, 94, of State College and formerly of Morrisdale RD, went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Born Aug. 7, 1924 in Munson, she was the daughter of the late John Charles and Hannah (Holdsworth) Lupton.

On Sept. 9, 1945 at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Morrisdale, she wed Edward P. Eisenhauer, who preceded her in death on May 2, 2000.

Surviving are her daughters, Dolores J. Gahagan of Alexandria, Dorothy J. Brown of Erie, Patricia A. Kritzer of Mount Joy, Alice M. Dixon (Walter) of Boalsburg; her sons, Dr. John E. Eisenhauer (Sharron) of Ashland, Joseph D. Eisenhauer of Curwensville, George W. Eisenhauer (Debra) of Mechanicsburg; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Shirley Maguire (James) of McElhattan, George Lupton ofn Philipsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Edward P. Eisenhauer, Jr.; her siblings, Catherine Simm, Sarah Lupton, Thomas Lupton, Benjamin Lupton, Charles Lupton, Jessie Turner, William Lupton, Clair Lupton, Hannah Isabel Hudish and an infant sibling.

Mrs. Eisenhauer contributed to the WWII efforts by working in the tire factory in Philadelphia. She was a homemaker who enjoyed woodworking, crafting, sewing and cooking. She devoted her life to her family and grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor K.R. Mele officiating.

She will be laid to rest at St. Severin's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Drifting.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute, 120 Hamm Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837; Ronald McDonald House, 745 W. Governor Rd., Hershey, PA 17033; or 365 Hospice, LLC, 220 Regent Ct., State College, PA 16801.
Published in The Progress from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now