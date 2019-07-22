STATE COLLEGE - Frances Edith Eisenhauer, 94, of State College and formerly of Morrisdale RD, went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.



Born Aug. 7, 1924 in Munson, she was the daughter of the late John Charles and Hannah (Holdsworth) Lupton.



On Sept. 9, 1945 at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Morrisdale, she wed Edward P. Eisenhauer, who preceded her in death on May 2, 2000.



Surviving are her daughters, Dolores J. Gahagan of Alexandria, Dorothy J. Brown of Erie, Patricia A. Kritzer of Mount Joy, Alice M. Dixon (Walter) of Boalsburg; her sons, Dr. John E. Eisenhauer (Sharron) of Ashland, Joseph D. Eisenhauer of Curwensville, George W. Eisenhauer (Debra) of Mechanicsburg; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Shirley Maguire (James) of McElhattan, George Lupton ofn Philipsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Edward P. Eisenhauer, Jr.; her siblings, Catherine Simm, Sarah Lupton, Thomas Lupton, Benjamin Lupton, Charles Lupton, Jessie Turner, William Lupton, Clair Lupton, Hannah Isabel Hudish and an infant sibling.



Mrs. Eisenhauer contributed to the WWII efforts by working in the tire factory in Philadelphia. She was a homemaker who enjoyed woodworking, crafting, sewing and cooking. She devoted her life to her family and grandchildren.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor K.R. Mele officiating.



She will be laid to rest at St. Severin's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Drifting.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute, 120 Hamm Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837; Ronald McDonald House, 745 W. Governor Rd., Hershey, PA 17033; or 365 Hospice, LLC, 220 Regent Ct., State College, PA 16801. Published in The Progress from July 22 to July 23, 2019