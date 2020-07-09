WEST DECATUR - Frances R. Fetcenko, 90, of West Decatur, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
She was born on March 21, 1930 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Pasquale and Rosario (Muncusio) Leone.
Mrs. Fetcenko owned the Clearfield Diner for many years. She enjoyed tending her flowers and garden. She loved to shop and was on the go. Also, she loved to be outdoors and did enjoy her wine.
She attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Philipsburg.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jeanne Fetcenko of West Decatur; two grandchildren, Andrew Fetcenko and wife Brianna of Curwensville, and Amanda Kelly and husband Shane of Osceola Mills; five great-grandchildren, Riley, Ryen and Remi Fetcenko and Colton and Norah Kelly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Fetcenko on May 25, 1998 and whom she wed on July 10, 1954. She was also preceded in death by her son, Perry A. Fetcenko; five brothers, Orlando, Thomas, Robert, Anthony, and Frank Leone; and a sister, Rachel Leone.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Monday at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Brandon M. Kleckner officiating.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to charity of donors choice.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.