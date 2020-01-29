|
PHILIPSBURG - Frances R. "Ruth" Gearhart, 95, of Philipsburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Ruth was born on Dec. 30, 1924, in Boggs Township, Clearfield County, a daughter of the late Frank B. and Elizabeth (Knepp) Conklin.
Ruth had been employed as a cells / bander operator for the General Cigar plant formerly located in (North) Philipsburg.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Philipsburg.
Ruth was married on Oct. 25, 1941, in Wallaceton, to Merle J. Gearhart, who preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 1990.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn May and Howard R. Reed, Jr.; one grandson, Terry W. Welsh; an infant sister, Viola; an infant brother, Harold; and five brothers, Clarence, Robert, Charles, Raymond and Howard Conklin.
She is survived by one grandson, Richard W. Reed of Shippensburg; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Grace Ogden and her husband, Arthur, of Port Royal; one brother, Walter Conklin, of (South) Philipsburg; and numerous other extended family members.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle Bodle officiating.
Visitation will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, Pa 16866.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020