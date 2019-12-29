|
|
OSCEOLA MILLS - Francis E. "Slug" Showers, Sr., 77, of Osceola Mills, died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his home.
Born on Nov. 2, 1942 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Francis M. and Isabel (Hockenberry) Showers.
He was of the Christian Faith.
He was a retired truck driver for Glenn O. Hawbaker, and a member of the LOOMoose #154 in Osceola Mills.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: one son, Jeffrey S. Showers; and one brother, John Pritchard.
He is survived by: two sons, Francis E. "Gene" Showers Jr. and his wife Christle of Wallaceton, and Robert M. Showers of Altoona; three sisters, Inez Trump of Hawk Run, Lois Patrick of Houtzdale, and Evelyn Bryant and her husband Robert of Morrisdale; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
There will be no funeral service or viewing. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremations Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019