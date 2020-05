FLINTON - Francis H. "Frank G" Gaul, II, 35, of Flinton, died May 5, 2020 at his residence.He was born in Norfork, Va., a son of Randolph Gaul Sr. and Bobi Lynne Snyder.He worked as an inspector for Osmose Utilities Services.Surviving are his mother, Bobi Lynne Snyder; father, Randolph Gaul, Sr.; sons, Talon Gaul, and Hudson Gaul; brother, Randolph Gaul, Jr., and his best friend, Matt Mock.He was preceded in death by sister, Aubrey Gaul; and his companion, Amanda Baker.Family will be received Monday, May 11, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.A memorial service will be held at a later date,Contributions in memory of Francis may be made to the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc., P.O. Box 248, Irvona PA 16656.Condolences may be sent to www.lloyddimmickfh.com.