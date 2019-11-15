|
GRAMPIAN - Francis H. Nelen, 65, of Grampian, died on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on Aug. 21, 1954 in Altoona, a son of the late Earl and Louise (Trexler) Nelen.
He was employed at DuPont for over 30 years, Lowe's for two and a half years, Paris Cleaners, DuBois for two and a half years, and also Niagara Cutter, Reynoldsville for six years.
Mr. Nelen had a true passion for hunting and fishing. He enjoyed doing carpentry and electrical work. He also enjoyed taking care of his buffalo farm. Above all, Francis was a family man and loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Edna (Mullins) Nelen, whom he wed Oct. 6, 1979 in Grampian; a daughter, Gidget Spencer and husband CJ of Grampian; two sons, Mathew Nelen and wife Lisa of Curwensville, and Mark Nelen and wife Mindy of Curwensville; seven grandchildren, Sabrina Spencer, Sydney Spencer, Carson Spencer, Cooper Spencer, Kaylee Nelen, Kyler Nelen and Morgan Nelen; two sisters, Marie McQuown and husband Bob of Sykesville, and Jane Russell and husband Bill of Chestnut Grove; seven brothers, Leo Nelen of Grampian, Tom Nelen and wife Sue of DuBois, Denny Nelen and friend Tammy of Grampian, John Nelen and wife Rose of Luthersburg, Don Nelen and friend Carolyn of Grampian, Lou Nelen and wife Jess of Grampian, Joe Nelen of Grampian; numerous nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Louise Roy and husband Mel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Nelen.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Grampian on Monday at 11 a.m. with Father Stephen L. Collins as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Friends Cemetery, Grampian.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville on Sunday from 2-5 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Bonaventure Catholic Church 461 Main St., Grampian, PA, 16838; American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Pl #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219; or the National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030.
