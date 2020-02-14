|
|
Francis R. 'Frank' Yacabucci, 82, of Clearfield died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on June 12, 1937 in Clearfield, a son of the late Rudolph F. and Viola (Pasquariello) Yacabucci.
Mr. Yacabucci began his working career at McGregor's Sportswear. He had also been a social worker with the Department of Assistance. Mr. Yacabucci had finished his employment with the state Department of Transportation as a district training coordinator.
Mr. Yacabucci graduated from St. Francis High School in 1955 and from Penn State University in 1964. He was also a Little League coach for nine years and coached American Legion baseball in Clearfield for one year.
He is a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield where he sang in the choir since 1955 and served as choir director from 1970-1975. Mr. Yacabucci was also a member of the church council from 1976-1982, a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Clearfield.
Mr. Yacabucci's was an adamant supporter of any and all aspects of music. He was a charter member of the Clearfield Choral Society, a member of the State College Choral Society, a member of Clearfield Arts Studio Theater where he performed in seven plays, and was always well-known for his beautiful bass singing voice.
Mr. Yacabucci was a strong supporter of the Penn State Blue Band and avid Penn State Football fan. Frank enjoyed local high school football and was a member of the 'Chain Gang' for numerous years for Clearfield High School football. He has also a member of the Nittany Lions Club since 1971, the Catholic Social Services and a board member of the Selective Service System since 1997.
He is survived by his daughter, Jan Yacabucci of West Chester; a niece, Michele Autrey and husband Dan of Seminole, Fla.; a nephew, Tom Bowser of St. Cloud, Fla.; and several other nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen R. (Evans) Yacabucci on Sept. 19, 2013 and whom he wed June 23, 1962 at St. Francis Catholic Church. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Clementina Bowser.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with the Rev, Msgr. Henry Krebs as celebrant.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9-9:30 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Saint Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St., Clearfield; the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 275 21st St., Clearfield; or charity of ones choice.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020