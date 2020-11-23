ERIE - Francis W. Catherine, 89, of Erie died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.
Born on Nov. 23, 1930 in Morrisdale, to the late Carl and Theresa (Mussari) Catherine.
He was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Lawrence Park, and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was a 1948 graduate of the Morris Township High School, Morrisdale, and served in U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a business education teacher at Union City, Lawrence Park, and Iroquois School Districts and served as an elected commissioner of Lawrence Park Township in Erie. He was treasurer-manager of the Erie County School Employees Federal Credit Union from its beginning in 1957 through 1995.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved animals, and during his life, owned numerous Beagle hounds. He was active in scouting, serving as committee chairman of Troop 17 in Lawrence Park for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann (McCamley) Catherine; son, Francis II and wife Susyn of Philipsburg and grandchildren, Andrew and Karen; daughter, Teresa of Conneaut Lake, and grandchildren Elissa and Christopher Reitz; son, Jerome of Erie; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Theresa; brothers, John, Anthony, and Carl, Jr.; and sisters, Evelyn and Lucille.
Funeral services were private due to COVID-19 restrictions.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Lawrence Park followed by a private burial at Calvary Cemetery in Erie.
Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the church or charity of your choice
.
The Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4396 Iroquois Ave., Erie, is handling the arrangements.
Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.