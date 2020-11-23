1/1
FRANCIS W. CATHERINE
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ERIE - Francis W. Catherine, 89, of Erie died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.

Born on Nov. 23, 1930 in Morrisdale, to the late Carl and Theresa (Mussari) Catherine.

He was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Lawrence Park, and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was a 1948 graduate of the Morris Township High School, Morrisdale, and served in U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a business education teacher at Union City, Lawrence Park, and Iroquois School Districts and served as an elected commissioner of Lawrence Park Township in Erie. He was treasurer-manager of the Erie County School Employees Federal Credit Union from its beginning in 1957 through 1995.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved animals, and during his life, owned numerous Beagle hounds. He was active in scouting, serving as committee chairman of Troop 17 in Lawrence Park for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann (McCamley) Catherine; son, Francis II and wife Susyn of Philipsburg and grandchildren, Andrew and Karen; daughter, Teresa of Conneaut Lake, and grandchildren Elissa and Christopher Reitz; son, Jerome of Erie; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Theresa; brothers, John, Anthony, and Carl, Jr.; and sisters, Evelyn and Lucille.

Funeral services were private due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Lawrence Park followed by a private burial at Calvary Cemetery in Erie.

Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the church or charity of your choice.

The Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4396 Iroquois Ave., Erie, is handling the arrangements.

Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Funeral Home
4396 Iroquois Ave
Erie, PA 16511
(814) 899-7611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bailey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved