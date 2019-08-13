|
GOSHEN - Frank E. Smith, 84, of Goshen, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
Mr. Smith was born Aug. 31, 1934 in Goshen, the son of Clark E. and Irene E. (McLaughlin) Smith.
He was a farmer all of his life and was also a truck driver and logger.
Mr. Smith was affiliated with the Goshen United Methodist Church.
He was a United States Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Smith was a member of the Susquehanna Antique Machinery Association and the North American Fordson, Ford and Ferguson Collectors Association.
Frank is survived by his mother, Irene, of Goshen; eight siblings, Hazel Slater of
Broomall, Clara McNeal (Bill) of Indiana, Larry Smith of Goshen, Clyde Smith (Martha) of
Litz Bridge, Ruth Bechtel of Goshen, Lora Layton (Bill) of Indiana, Gene Smith (Lois) of
Pittston and Rosemary Smith (Jim) of Goshen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a sister, Dorothy Hauck.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. Kenneth J. Leonard officiating.
Interment will be at Goshen Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019