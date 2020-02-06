|
|
Frank Little, 71, of Clearfield, died on Feb. 3, 2020 while vacationing in Florida.
Born July 5, 1948, he was the son of the late Walter and Mabel Little.
Frank was a lifetime fan of auto racing. He enjoyed all aspects of the sport and his passion was infectious to those around him. He was widely responsible for many others becoming involved in the sport as well. He was, in general, a car fanatic. If it had to do with cars, you can bet he had his hands in it.
Spending time with his grandsons brought out Frank's inner child. Each one of the boys were special to him. They loved their Pap and brought a world of joy to his life.
Frank enjoyed attending auctions and collecting antiques. He was always finding something interesting.
Frank is survived by his wife, Linda Little of Clearfield; five children, Gary Little and wife Jessica of Clearfield, Todd English of Clearfield, Cheri Jordan of Clearfield, Amy Rumfola and husband Jack of Clearfield, and Kate Lenhart and Devon Tarner of Frenchville; six grandsons, Ryan O'Connor, Jake, Noah and Jonah Rumfola, Blake Little and Caden Jordan; and a brother, Walt Little and wife Tara and their son Kevin of Enola.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Mitchell.
A memorial service and luncheon will be held to honor Frank on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 beginning at Noon at the Mount Joy United Methodist Church, Clearfield.
Friends and family are also welcome to gather on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield to celebrate Frank's life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Francis Basketball Program, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
We would like to remember Frank's life by the following saying: "Most people say that as you get old you have to give things up. I think you get old because you do give up things." – Theodore Green.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020