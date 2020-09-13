Frank P. Dragoone, 58, of Clearfield died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at his home.
He was born on June 8, 1962 in Bradford, a son of Betty (Persichini) Anderson of DuBois and the late Frank Dragoone.
Frank graduated in 1980 from DuBois High School and then began working for several years in the glass industry. He was currently employed by Centre Concrete at the Woodland plant. Frank loved being around people and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and following Jeff Gordon.
He was a member of local Central PA Teamsters Union.
In addition to his mother Betty of DuBois, he is survived by his longtime companion, Larae Luzier of Clearfield; four brothers, Roger Coleman and wife Renee of North Dakota, Tom Dragoone and wife Jill of Georgia, Jim Dragoone and wife Linda of DuBois; and Lenny Anderson of DuBois; several nieces and nephews; and Larae's son, Kevin Yale and wife Victoria and their children, McKenna, Kevin Jr. and Brynn of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Dragoone.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 3-6 p.m.
Per COVID19 regulations, everyone attending the visitation or funeral service will need to wear a facemask.
