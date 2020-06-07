PENFIELD - Frank S. "Cheech" Provenzano, 90, of Penfield, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at UPMC Altoona unexpectedly after injuries sustained in a fall at his residence.
A son of the late Alfonso and Rose (Santorsola) Provenzano, he was born on Dec. 10, 1929 in Tyler.
Cheech is survived by a brother, Louis (Jane) Provenzano of Natrona Heights; a sister, Adell Fauls of Pottstown; and nieces and nephews, Carol, Eric, Kari and Macy Kubla, Joseph, Patty, Ryan, Tracy, Wyatt, Eloise, Jack and Maggie Fauls, and Jennifer, Landon and Curran Leaver.
Besides his parents, Cheech was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Leo "Ace" Fauls; and a nephew, Gary Fauls.
Cheech worked for more than 50 years as a distributor for Benzel Pretzel, and although he has been semi-retired for many years, he continued a small portion of his run until the end of last year.
He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sons of Italy and the Penfield Firemen's. He enjoyed sports and had served as a baseball coach in Penfield for many years. Active in the Democratic Party, he had served on the Huston Township School Board and the Clearfield County Assistance Board. Being born in Tyler, he lived all his life in Tyler and Penfield.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, with the Rev. Fr. Mark Mastrian as celebrant.
Interment will take place at the church cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the Penfield Fire Department or the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.