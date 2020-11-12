1/1
FRANK WEAVER HUTTON
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Weaver Hutton, 92, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.

He was born on Feb. 23, 1928 in Mahaffey, a son of the late Jesse and Ruth (Weaver) Hutton.

Frank graduated from Cherry Tree High School in 1945. He then went on to receive his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Hutton was a reading specialist for 20 years, first at Harmony and then at Clearfield schools.

He was a lifelong member of the Christian Alliance Church. He was also involved with the Yoke Fellow Prison Ministry for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Lambie) Hutton; a son, David Hutton and wife Robin of Mahaffey; five daughters, Patti Wallace and husband Bill of Frenchville, Kelly McDonald and husband Thomas of Clearfield, Heather Kelly and husband Alan of Frenchville, Stacy and husband Jack Stanley of Nevada, and Heidi Myers and husband Daniel of Erie; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ruth Ann Atkinson, and Sally Hayden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Hutton.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery, Mahaffey.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Clearfield Alliance Christian School Booster Club, 56 Alliance Rd, Clearfield, PA 16830; or Mahaffey Camp & Conference Center, 1559 Mahaffey Grampian Hwy, Mahaffey, PA 15757.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved