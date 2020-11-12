Frank Weaver Hutton, 92, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.
He was born on Feb. 23, 1928 in Mahaffey, a son of the late Jesse and Ruth (Weaver) Hutton.
Frank graduated from Cherry Tree High School in 1945. He then went on to receive his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Mr. Hutton was a reading specialist for 20 years, first at Harmony and then at Clearfield schools.
He was a lifelong member of the Christian Alliance Church. He was also involved with the Yoke Fellow Prison Ministry for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Lambie) Hutton; a son, David Hutton and wife Robin of Mahaffey; five daughters, Patti Wallace and husband Bill of Frenchville, Kelly McDonald and husband Thomas of Clearfield, Heather Kelly and husband Alan of Frenchville, Stacy and husband Jack Stanley of Nevada, and Heidi Myers and husband Daniel of Erie; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ruth Ann Atkinson, and Sally Hayden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Hutton.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery, Mahaffey.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Clearfield Alliance Christian School Booster Club, 56 Alliance Rd, Clearfield, PA 16830; or Mahaffey Camp & Conference Center, 1559 Mahaffey Grampian Hwy, Mahaffey, PA 15757.
