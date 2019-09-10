|
MEADVILLE - Frankie Thomas "Frank" Petracca, 73, of Meadville, and formerly of Curwensville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Westbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Born Dec. 2, 1945 in Clearfield, he was the son of Russell and Irene Mary (Tagliaferri) Petracca.
Mr. Petracca was retired from the Pennsylvania State Department of Corrections as a corrections officer.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, was a former member of the American Legion, and he was a Christian.
On Oc. 1, 1966 in Curwensville, he wed the former Diana S. Redden, who survives; along with two daughters, April Rachelle Maines of Glen Richey and Ashley Danielle Assalone of Grampian; two grandsons, Casey Michael Maines and Brian Scott Maines and wife Lucia; two great-grandchildren, Grace Carolelynne Maines and Avery Scott Maines; two sisters, Genevieve Dickson and husband Charles of Graham, N.C. and Gloria Yasofsky and husband Edward of Summerville, N.C.; a nephew, Jessie Forcey; and two brothers-in-law, Dennis Redden and Kevin Redden.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Joseph Russell Petracca.
Funeral Services for Frankie Petracca will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 2 p.m., with the Rev. George Cannon officiating.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery Curwensville.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 13 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.
Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019