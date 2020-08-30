1/1
FRED C. MORGAN
1931 - 2020
LUTHERSBURG - Fred C. Morgan, 88, of Luthersburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at his home.

Born on Oct. 1, 1931, in Chestnut Grove, he was the son of the late Norman and Ada (Clark) Morgan.

On April 4, 1953, Fred married Garnett Mae (Harris) Morgan at the Chestnut Grove Methodist Church. This past April, they celebrated 67 years of marriage. Garnett survives.

Fred retired from Preston Trucking in 1994 after 43 years of service.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 25 years with the 629th Transportation Unit.

Fred was active in Boy Scouts for 62 years (Bucktail Council 139), where he served in numerous positions and received the Silver Beaver Award. He received the Vigil Honor, the highest honor that the Order of the Arrow can bestow upon its members for service to lodge, council, and Scouting. His dedication to his sons and grandsons drove his love of Scouting. Fred was a member of the American Legion and served as a board member for the Brady Troutville Twp. Water Association where he performed maintenance. He was a member of Chestnut Grove Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by his children, Debbie (Frank) Villella of Moyock, N.C., David Morgan of Sarver, Douglas Morgan of Mahaffey, Deann (Dave) Cleaver of Grampian, and Desiree Hoyt of DuBois; seven grandchildren, Justin (Sarah) Shaffer of South Mills, N.C., Shannon Shaffer of Moyock, N.C., Jennifer Morgan of Greensburg, Jesse (Jessica) Cleaver of Louisa, Va., Heidi Cleaver of Troy, Va., Derek (Jessica) Hoyt of Luthersburg, and Darren (Cassie) Hoyt of Greenville, N.C.; ten great-grandchildren, Cooper and Abby Shaffer, Elijah Washington Morgan, Cole, Ava, and Ty Cleaver, Cleighton and Kenzie Hoyt, and Lincoln and Connor Hoyt; and his siblings, Thomas Morgan of DuBois, Eugene (Minnie) Morgan of Pittsburgh, James Morgan of Grampian, Donald Morgan of DuBois, Peg Carfley of Curwensville, Anna Mae Straw of Grampian, and Robert (Gail) Morgan of DuBois.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Morgan; his sisters, Dorothy Hartzfeld and Geraldine Lias; and his son-in-law, Dan Hoyt.

A private family viewing and service were held with Pastor Rick Butler officiating.

Military honors were accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801; to the Bob Perks Foundation-Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 313, State College, PA 16804; or to the organization of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral Chapel
1312 Chestnut Avenue
DuBois, PA 15801
(814)-371-2934
