PHILIPSBURG - Fred D. Askey Sr., 84, of Philipsburg, passed away at his home on Feb. 15, 2020.
Fred was born Feb. 17, 1935.
No public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Fred may be made to Centre County PAWS at 814-237-8722.
"When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, in Heaven far above, and that I 'd have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven's Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, and said 'Welcome Home'. So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of me, I'm right there in your heart."
Published in The Progress from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020