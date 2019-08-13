|
Fred J. Guarino, Jr., 98, of Curwensville passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 25, 1920 in Clearfield, a son of the late Fred and Josephine (Rumfola) Guarino.
Fred had a strong work ethic and went out to find work on his own at age 14 to help his family with expenses when things got tough during The Great Depression. He was hired by Kurtz Brothers as the company's errand and delivery boy using his own bicycle. He continued to work for Kurtz Brothers until he left for World War II in 1941.
After he completed his military service, he attended trade school in 1946 and returned to Kurtz Brothers to run the letterpress department until 1950. At that time he received additional training and education to manage and supervise the entire printing operation at Kurtz Brothers and served in that capacity until he retired from the company in 1985.
Fred graduated from Clearfield High School in 1938 and enlisted in the Marines immediately after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941. Fred's valor and leadership quickly earned him the level of sergeant as well as the very dangerous position of machine gunner section leader in the 1st Marine Division. He fought in battles all across the Pacific Theater, most notably in the Battle of Guadalcanal and the Battle of Bloody Nose Ridge in Peleliu. Fred was the recipient of numerous military commendations and medals during his service including the Purple Heart for wounds received in action in the Battle of Peleliu in September 1944.
Fred's humble upbringing and service to his country in World War II shaped the way he would live the rest of his life and he truly appreciated and enjoyed his long life. He was a true patriot and a great example of what has been called "America's Greatest Generation." Fred always said the United States was the greatest country in the world and he proudly flew the American Flag outside his home year-round.
Throughout his life he volunteered with numerous charitable organizations including being part of the original capital campaign to build the Clearfield Hospital. He was a member of the Clearfield Detachment of the Marine Corps League since it's inception in the 1970s as well as a member of the Clearfield American Legion Post for 72 years.
Fred seemed most at home in the outdoors. He enjoyed countless hours hunting, observing wildlife, and spending time with his children and friends at his hunting camp. He also enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, movies and dining out with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Emma (Errigo) Guarino; two sons, Fred Guarino III and wife Mitzi of Waynesboro, and Chuck Guarino and wife Betsy of Curwensville; a daughter, Meri Jo Bierig and partner John Wyka of Sterling, Mass.; four grandchildren, Fred Guarino, IV, Abby Guarino, Trevor Bierig, and Ariel Bierig; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins..
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Guarino.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Saturday at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Stephen L. Collins officiating.
Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.
Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Marine Corps League, Detachment 289, Box 221, Clearfield, PA, 16830; or the , 501 Howard Ave., Suite D., Altoona, PA, 16601 .
