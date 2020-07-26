OSCEOLA MILLS - Frederick C. Haywood, 75, of Osceola Mills, died on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Quentin Sharp in McDonald.
Born on June 4, 1945 in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late W. Franklin and Sarah Isabel (Adair) Haywood.
He married Carol (Helsel) Haywood on Nov. 26, 1971 at the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church; she survives at home.
He was a member of the Ohio United Methodist Church in Osceola Mills.
Frederick was retired from Lee Industries in Philipsburg, a 1965 graduate of the Philipsburg Osceola High School, and was a U.S Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
In addition to his wife he is survived by one daughter Sharon Sharp and her husband Quentin of McDonald; one brother, Edward Haywood and his wife Dian of Julian; and four grandchildren, Gabrielle Sharp, Kyle Sharp, Isabella Sharp and Ian Sharp.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with Walter Woods officiating.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio United Methodist Church, 2550 Ashland Road, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.