1/1
FREDERICK C. HAYWOOD
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FREDERICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OSCEOLA MILLS - Frederick C. Haywood, 75, of Osceola Mills, died on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Quentin Sharp in McDonald.

Born on June 4, 1945 in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late W. Franklin and Sarah Isabel (Adair) Haywood.

He married Carol (Helsel) Haywood on Nov. 26, 1971 at the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church; she survives at home.

He was a member of the Ohio United Methodist Church in Osceola Mills.

Frederick was retired from Lee Industries in Philipsburg, a 1965 graduate of the Philipsburg Osceola High School, and was a U.S Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

In addition to his wife he is survived by one daughter Sharon Sharp and her husband Quentin of McDonald; one brother, Edward Haywood and his wife Dian of Julian; and four grandchildren, Gabrielle Sharp, Kyle Sharp, Isabella Sharp and Ian Sharp.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with Walter Woods officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.

Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio United Methodist Church, 2550 Ashland Road, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heath Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved