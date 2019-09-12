|
WEST DECATUR - Frederick E. Bush, 69, of West Decatur, died on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at his home with his wife at his side.
Born on Sept. 9, 1950 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Bessie (Hazel) Bush.
He married Tamarra J. (Orr) Bush on June 9, 1972 in Washington, D.C.; she survives at home.
He was of the United Methodist faith.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired RN from Omni Home Care as Regional Vice President of Operations.
He was a 1968 graduate of the Philipsburg Osceola Mills High School, a 1989 graduate of the Central PA School of Nursing in Philipsburg, and was a member of the PA Farm Bureau.
He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family, and especially his grandchildren. He loved camping, fishing, travel and cruises. He had so many plans for retiring, but cancer cut those plans short.
Along with his wife he is survived by one daughter, Tracy Koulikov and her husband Vlad of Warwick, N.Y.; one son, Jason Bush and his wife Andrea of West Decatur; one brother, Charles F. Bush and his wife Nancy of Larimore, N.D.; two grandchildren, Brynley Bush and Nadya Koulikov; three step-grandchildren, Angela Koulikov, Rheiana Koulikov and Kevin Conklin; and two nephews, Aaron Bush and Chuck Bush.
At Fred's request there will be no viewing or funeral service.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Prince Gallitzin State Park, 966 Marina Rd., Patton, PA 16668; or to The Humane Society/Pet Shelter of your choice.
