MUNSON - Frederick H. Vroman, Sr., 93, a resident of Mt. Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield and formerly of Munson, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at the home.
Born Dec. 26, 1925 in Chester Hill, he was the son of the late Frederick B. and Ellen (Pearson) Vroman.
On Dec. 29, 1945 in Cumberland, Md., he wed Helen Holt Vroman, who preceded him in death on April 3, 2005.
Surviving is his son, Fredrick H. Vroman, Jr. and wife Shirley of Munson; his grandchildren, Fredrick Vroman and wife Tammy of Gearhartville; Cheryl Henry and her husband Mitchell of Orlando, Fla.; Lisa Wallace and her husband Jack of Forest; Andrea Roose and her husband Robert of Schellsburg; ten great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a half-brother, John Vroman of Osceola Mills.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Corinna Henry; and a half-sister, Dorothy Killion.
Frederick was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport. He retired from the former General Cigar, Philipsburg.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale and again, one hour prior to the service on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. James Hollister officiating.
He will be laid to rest at Philipsburg Cemetery, Philipsburg.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the , 108 R N. 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019