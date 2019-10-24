Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Vigil
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:45 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:30 PM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick LeGrande "Fred" Williams


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick LeGrande "Fred" Williams Obituary
Frederick LeGrande "Fred" Williams, 89, of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Williams was born Aug. 14, 1930 in Clearfield, the son of Mary Elizabeth Williams.

He had worked for Satterlee Oil Company since 1992 as a salesman, retiring in 2012 and prior to that was employed by Petrolec for nearly 20 years. He had also worked for McKenzie Tire service as a salesman for many years.

Mr. Williams was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Clearfield. He was also a member of the Clearfield BPOE Lodge No. 540, Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785, Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6 and Clearfield First Ward Fire Company.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict.

Fred is survived by his wife, Sandra (Unch) Williams, whom he married Oct. 12, 1968; his five daughters, Vickie L. Zimmerman (Arnold) of Willow Grove, Patricia J. Williams of Clearfield, Jodie L. Ganoe and her significant other Michael Ogden of Clearfield, Robin L. Peterson of DuBois and Shannon C. Ferdarko (Mark) of Acworth, Ga.; nine grandchildren; Arianne Brocious, Mark Norris, Stephen Norris, Reece Matthew, Kara Butler, Randi Hunter, Cullen Ferdarko, Corrine Ferdarko and Zoey Zimmerman; and numerous great grandchildren.

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his mother and a son-in-law, Jerry Peterson.

Friends will be received at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc., of Clearfield on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

A Vigil Service will be held on Friday at 1:45 p.m. and the Clearfield Elks will conduct a service at 5:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Clearfield Honor Guard.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Endowment

Fund or Young People Who Care, 1031 Germania Road, Frenchville, PA 16836.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now