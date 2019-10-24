|
|
|
|
|
|
Vigil
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:45 PM
View Map
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
|
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
|
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
|
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:30 PM
View Map
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
|
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
View Map
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
|
Frederick LeGrande "Fred" Williams
1930 - 2019
|
|
|
Frederick LeGrande "Fred" Williams, 89, of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Williams was born Aug. 14, 1930 in Clearfield, the son of Mary Elizabeth Williams.
He had worked for Satterlee Oil Company since 1992 as a salesman, retiring in 2012 and prior to that was employed by Petrolec for nearly 20 years. He had also worked for McKenzie Tire service as a salesman for many years.
Mr. Williams was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Clearfield. He was also a member of the Clearfield BPOE Lodge No. 540, Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785, Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6 and Clearfield First Ward Fire Company.
He was a United States Air Force Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict.
Fred is survived by his wife, Sandra (Unch) Williams, whom he married Oct. 12, 1968; his five daughters, Vickie L. Zimmerman (Arnold) of Willow Grove, Patricia J. Williams of Clearfield, Jodie L. Ganoe and her significant other Michael Ogden of Clearfield, Robin L. Peterson of DuBois and Shannon C. Ferdarko (Mark) of Acworth, Ga.; nine grandchildren; Arianne Brocious, Mark Norris, Stephen Norris, Reece Matthew, Kara Butler, Randi Hunter, Cullen Ferdarko, Corrine Ferdarko and Zoey Zimmerman; and numerous great grandchildren.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his mother and a son-in-law, Jerry Peterson.
Friends will be received at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc., of Clearfield on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
A Vigil Service will be held on Friday at 1:45 p.m. and the Clearfield Elks will conduct a service at 5:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Fr. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Clearfield Honor Guard.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Endowment
Fund or Young People Who Care, 1031 Germania Road, Frenchville, PA 16836.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share