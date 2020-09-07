1/1
GAIL M. (FOX) HARVEY
1941 - 2020
CHESTER HILL - Gail M. Harvey, 79, of Chester Hill, passed away Sept. 3, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.

Gail was born Jan. 14, 1941, in Philipsburg, to the late Paul C. and Helen M. (Verost) Fox.

Gail was a graduate of the former Morris Township High School.

She was employed with several area businesses during her working career. These included the former Batcho Office Systems, of Clearfield, and the former Curtiss -Wright Corp., of Quehanna. However, Gail was employed for much of her career as a signals analyst with HRB Singer/ Raytheon Technologies Corporation in State College. She retired from Raytheon with over 37 years of dedicated service.

Gail, following her beloved mother and father's dedication to the Catholic church, was a devout Catholic and played very active roles in the church community. Gail served as a Eucharistic Minister at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Philipsburg and attended Steubenville Conferences, an outreach of the Franciscan University of Steubenville. She also attended Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Hawk Run and the Immaculate Conception Church of Osceola Mills.

Gail was married on Nov.r 18, 1961, in Drifting, to Richard D. Harvey, who survives at home.

She is also survived by two daughters, Alicia E. Harvey of Chester Hill and Diane M. Harvey and her husband Keith E. Voss of New Hope; two sons, James M. Harvey and his wife Elizabeth C. of Gray's Woods and Christopher P. Harvey of Chester Hill; two dear granddaughters, Emily C. Harvey and Alexis N. Prout; one brother, Gerald J. Fox and his wife Janet D., of Hillsboro, Tenn.; and numerous other extended family members.

Gail, along with her husband Richard, was an avid motorcyclist, touring 47 of 48 US states (absent Delaware) plus Quebec and Montreal in Canada. During one of their most memorable travels, they logged over 6,000 miles on a single trip.

Gail was also known for her stunning signature red hair and her sense of style. She was a caring daughter, a supportive mother, and a very proud grandmother. Her beautiful voice, her enduring faith, and her commitment to her family will always be fondly remembered.

Due to COVID 19 limited gathering restrictions, a private viewing was held at Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Sept. 6, 2020.

A family Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Morrisdale, on Sept. 7, with the Rev. Robert J. Horgas, celebrant.

A graveside ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Contributions can be made to CurePSP (PSP.org)

Online condolences may be submitted at www.beezerheathfh.com.

Published in The Progress from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Memories & Condolences
