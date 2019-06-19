GARNET L. KAY



OSCEOLA MILLS - Garnet Lucille (Harpst) Kay, 90, of Osceola Mills entered into eternal rest early on Sunday morning, June 16, 2019.



Garnet was born on Oct. 25, 1928 in Delaware Township, Mercer County, Fredonia, daughter of the late Clair B. Harpst and Edith A. (Wagner) Harpst of Fredonia.



Garnet was a graduate of Fredonia-Delaware Joint High School, Class of 1946. Following high school, she worked to earn the money to continue her education. She then continued her education entering the Philipsburg State General Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1952.



She entered the work force as a registered nurse, working in the maternity ward at the Philipsburg State Hospital where she worked for almost a decade.



Garnet married William R. Kay on Sept. 6, 1952 in a small town near State College. He preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 2018 at the age of 94.



Garnet is survived by four children, a daughter, Cheryl L. Marsyada and husband Michael of Hazle Township; and three sons, Gregory S. Kay of Osceola Mills, Brett K. Kay of York and Forrest L. Kay and fiancée Glenda A. Dotts of Osceola Mills. She is also survived by a brother, Robert Harpst and wife Patricia of Fredonia; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Scottson and husband Henry "Dutch" of Chester Hill, and Nancy Knecht of Tyrone; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, Garnet was preceded in death by her younger sister, Judith A. (Harpst) Redfoot and husband Larry of Greenville. Garnet loved reading/listening to books on tape, listening to music and enjoyed gardening. Garnet will always be missed greatly and loved dearly by her family and all who knew her.



A memorial service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Roy Hampton officiating.



Garnet will be laid to rest at Centre United Methodist Church Cemetery, Osceola Mills RD.



Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com. Published in The Progress from June 19 to June 20, 2019