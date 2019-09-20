|
PHILIPSBURG - Garrett Reid Smith, 23, of Philipsburg, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Garrett was born Dec. 8, 1995 in Clearfield, the son of Allen T. Smith and Gina Waite.
Garrett was a member of Gearhartsville Sportsman's Club. He had a passion for off road dirt biking and he was also a car and gun enthusiast.
Surviving Garrett is his father, Allen Smith and stepmother Regina Raymond of Osceola Mills; his mother, Gina Waite of Philipsburg; his paternal grandfather, Harry "Ned" Smith of Philipsburg and his maternal grandmother, Darlene Waite of Punxsutawney; his aunt, Katrina Latta of Punxsutawney; his uncle, Tim Waite and his aunt Lucie Opalka of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Virginia "Ginny" Smith and maternal grandfather Gerald "Jerry" Waite.
Family and friends will be received Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Birger Freeberg Funeral Home, 200 David St., Houtzdale from 2-5 p.m. Additional viewing will be held Monday at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until funeral service at 2 p.m., officiated by Bud Yost. Interment will take place in the Phillipsburg Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
As Garrett would want everyone to be comfortable, please dress in casual clothing.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019